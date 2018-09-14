Newport News police are investigating a robbery that happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12 at the Shell Gas Station at 10901 Warwick Boulevard.
The suspect entered the gas station wearing a mask, a hooded sweatshirt, and latex gloves. He was also armed with a handgun.
He jumped over the counter and the employee cooperated with the suspect emptying the cash drawer. No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect then fled from the scene. Police ask if you have any information to contact them at 1-888-562-5887.
