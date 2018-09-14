Download the 13News Now app.

Newport News police are investigating a robbery that happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12 at the Shell Gas Station at 10901 Warwick Boulevard.

The suspect entered the gas station wearing a mask, a hooded sweatshirt, and latex gloves. He was also armed with a handgun.

He jumped over the counter and the employee cooperated with the suspect emptying the cash drawer. No one was injured in the incident.

ROBBERY INVESTIGATION: On September 12, 2018 at about 10:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the Shell Gas Station located at 10901 Warwick Blvd. in reference to a robbery from business. If you know anything about this business robbery call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/LLdewYsCHP — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) September 14, 2018

The suspect then fled from the scene. Police ask if you have any information to contact them at 1-888-562-5887.

