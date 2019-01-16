NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department was contacted by the Hampton Police Division when a suspect in a vehicle pursuit crossed city lines.

The suspect was driving a red Acura, and police said he was fleeing from a domestic dispute.

Newport News police found the vehicle on Main Street headed toward Warwick Boulevard. The car stopped, and as officers approached a gunshot was heard.

After investigating, police learned that the suspect shot himself. Medics took him to the Riverside Regional Medical Center where he is stable but in critical condition.

The Hampton police have active charges against the suspect including strangulation, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in city limits, reckless handling of a firearm, and reckless driving.

Additional charges, including traffic charges, from Newport News Police Department and Hampton Police Divison, are pending.