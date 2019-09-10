NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Hampton City Schools and Newport News Public Schools have exciting news, graduation rates are up.

The Newport News Public Schools graduation rate remains at an all-time high with 94.8 percent of the class of 2019 graduating in four years. For the class of 2019 at Hampton City Schools, 92.73 percent of students graduated on time versus the state average of 91.5 percent.

Hampton City Schools has the lowest dropout rate of the 15 school divisions in the region, according to data released by the Virginia Department of Education. Its dropout rate of 1.26 percent is the lowest in the region.

At the Newport News Public Schools, from 2008 to 2019, the dropout rate decreased from 12 percent to only 1.8 percent.

“We are proud of our graduates and their success. Earning a high school diploma is an important milestone for young people; it prepares them for success whether they go to college, enter the military or join the workforce,” said Dr. George Parker, superintendent of Newport News Public Schools. “By partnering with families, businesses and the community, we are providing the support that our students need to build successful futures. Our success in these areas (on-time graduation and the dropout rate) is a testament to the value placed on every student in our school division.”

Here's a breakdown of Hampton City School's data:

Here's a breakdown of Newport News Public School's data:

RELATED: Virginia educators to host forum on trauma in schools

RELATED: Virginia Beach City Public Schools: New record set with highest-ever graduation rate, lowest dropout rate