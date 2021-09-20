Newport News community calls for change, urges Heritage High students to stay strong after shooting

A Newport News Pastor is offering services of support for families, students, and Newport News Public Schools staff.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police and the community are trying to understand why Monday's shooting at Heritage High School happened.

This, as people are coming together to help students and staff stay strong.

Community members are sending support for Heritage High School families and staff. They are also urging youth gun violence to stop.

“Just to see the families talking inside the tape and outside of the tape in my opinion its disheartening to see. But at the same time it's definitely a call to the community, we have to do something.”

Reverend Maurice Bowles is a pastor of a Gethsemane Baptist church. It sits next to Heritage High School.

Bowles said he walked to the school after hearing about the shooting. He and others watched police evacuate students, and buses taking children home.

“It’s unfortunate when these types of circumstances push you to that place but I’ve also heard other people out here saying the same thing. There has to be something done," said Bowles.

On Monday during a press conference at the school, Newport News Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Parker explained that school division leaders are going to work on improving their security measures. Until then, students will not go back into the building.

“I anticipate we’re good to be on virtual learning for the next few days as we work with staff and work with our families to ensure we have a safe way of returning students back to in-person instruction soon. But, that will not happen until we have discussed this matter," said Dr. Parker.

Reverend Bowles said he’s ready to help the school division heal.

“To let them know Gethsemane stands at the ready to assist them with anything they need moving forward to deal with the grief and some of the uncertainty that might come from this type of situation," said Bowles.

Newport News public schools put out a release that both Huntington Middle school and Heritage High School will be closed for students and staff Tuesday.

The middle school students have been attending classes in the high school while their new building is pending construction.

You can find the statement from the school below.

This morning, two students sustained, non life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting at Heritage High School. Thanks to the swift response from the Newport News Police Department, a suspect was taken into custody off campus this afternoon.

Tomorrow, September 21, school is closed for students and staff at Heritage High School and Huntington Middle School. When students and staff are able to reenter the building to access personal belongings and technology, the school division will begin the process of scheduling a time for students and staff to retrieve these items. Once they have their belongings, Heritage and Huntington will temporarily move to virtual instruction.

Achievable Dream Middle and High School (which is adjacent to Heritage High School) will teach and learn virtually for the remainder of this week.

NNPS recognizes that today’s incident may cause some trauma or anxiety for students and staff. Students and staff may contact a member of their school’s support team (school counselor, school psychologist, school social worker, student support specialist or mental health therapists) for guidance or support.