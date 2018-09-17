YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — A Newport News man is doing his part to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

He's collecting water and supplies and driving to down to help the victims recover.

Jeffery McGonigle is the owner of Wolves In Wool, a barbershop in York County.

There was little impact to Hampton Roads, however, McGonigle reached out to people on Facebook and to his customers to see if anyone would help him help the victims of Florence.

Of course, one of the biggest needs is water.

“I knew the need was there, it's getting worse,” McGonigle said. “I'm just doing what I think anyone would do.”

McGonigle said the response has been amazing. He's getting water from family, friends, customers and even people he doesn't know.

“I like hands-on so why not load up a truck and take them down,” McGonigle said.

McGonigle has family in North Carolina. They're all safe, but he knows the devastation impacts so many.

“It's heartbreaking because I've been to those places,” McGonigle said.

McGonigle said his cousin is involved with Meals On Wheels in North Carolina. He plans to coordinate with her, so the water and supplies get to where they need to go.

He plans on leaving Thursday morning.

You can drop off water at Wolves In Wool at this address:

5906 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Suite B, Yorktown, VA 23692.

