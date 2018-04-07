NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Newport News man was in Seattle competing in the Special Olympics USA Games!

Robert Canada II is a bowler who competed for the gold from July 1 to the 7th. In Seattle, Robert won two gold medals and one silver medal, and he qualifies for the World Games. Now, it's a waiting game to see if he is selected.

His mother, Sheila Canada, can’t wait to find out.

“We're just waiting to see what happens, so we have our fingers crossed, and hopefully he will be selected,” said Sheila.

His father, Robert Sr., said watching him at the games was incredible.

"When they say special, they're special. Everybody was special, and it only happened for that one week, but everyone is special all year round. For kids with disabilities to rise to the top, and be recognized, it was wonderful,” said Robert Sr.

As for Robert himself, he’s training to go to Abu Dhabi for the World Games, but he’s excited to be a gold medalist.

"I'm a little nervous about it. I'm just crossing my fingers if I get selected. I was pretty proud to show my parents my gold medals. I was very proud of myself to do it,” said Robert.

He's been a competitive bowler for the past 9 years. Robert said Special Olympics has helped him make new friends, become a better athlete, and improve his ability to express himself.

The mission of the Special Olympics is to transform lives through the joy of sport, every day, everywhere. It's the world’s largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities. There are more than 4.9 million athletes in 172 countries and over a million volunteers.

Canada is also a dining room host at the Chick-Fil-A in Christopher Newport. His Chick-Fil-A teammates cheered him on on Facebook.

