NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Newport News man is in Seattle competing in the Special Olympics USA Games!

Robert Canada II is a bowler competing for the gold from July 1 to the 7th. He's been a competitive bowler for the past 9 years. Robert said Special Olympics has helped him make new friends, become a better athlete, and improve his ability to express himself.

The mission of the Special Olympics is to transform lives through the joy of sport, every day, everywhere. It's the world’s largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities. There are more than 4.9 million athletes in 172 countries and over a million volunteers.

Canada is also a dining room host at the Chick-Fil-A in Christopher Newport. His Chick-Fil-A teammates cheered him on on Facebook.

