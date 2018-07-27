NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- — A Newport News pastor is continuing to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

Reverend Willard Maxwell of New Beech Grove Baptist Church created the InTouch Community Basketball tournament three years ago. The goal is to build better relationships between first responders and the community.

Hundreds came together for the second tournament of the summer at Denbigh High School. Maxwell said the tournament has grown since they started three years ago, and he sees its impact.

“It's our job to bring an activity that brings the police and the community together, so they can have a better relationship and it'll give them more open dialogue,” Maxwell said.

The basketball tournament is for ages 12 -15 and 16 and up. The winner of the community 16 and up tournament will play the winner of the first responder tournament in a championship game August 3rd at the Denbigh Community Center.

The police department, fire department, sheriff’s department, and other organizations are going to be there to discuss opportunities for employment and educational scholarships. There will also be demonstrations by the fire and police departments, performances by local groups and organizations, music, food, and fun.

The newly hired Newport News Police Chief Drew, Newport News Sheriff Gabriel Morgan, and Police Foundation Chairman Rob Coleman will address the attendees with short speeches throughout the events.

The first semifinals tournament was held at An Achievable middle and high school on Friday, June 29. The second tournament took place on Friday, July 27 from 9am-5pm at Denbigh High School, 51 Copeland Ave., Newport News.

The finale is comprised of the top two teams of each age group of the previous semifinal tournaments will take place on Friday, August 3 from 9am-5pm at the Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Boulevard.

This is a free event open to the public.

Clemmons, Niko Giovanni

