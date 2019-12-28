NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Chief Drew will be speaking on an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday evening on Nantucket Place.

A police spokesperson confirms that an officer was a part of a shooting in the 100 block of Nantucket Place, but no other details were released, including if anyone was hurt.

Officers were dispatched to that location at 7:50 p.m. and are continuing to investigate the scene.

13News Now will be sending a crew to Newport News Police Headquarters for the press conference.

This is a developing story.

