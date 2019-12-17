NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said one person is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the two-vehicle crashed happened around 5:25 a.m. near Meridian Parkway and Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an accident that needed an extrication. The driver of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle involved did not report any inquiries.

The identity of the person who died is unknown at this time, and the police said it will not be released until confirmed and next of kin notification.

The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit is investigating this accident. Drivers should be aware, Meridian Parkway and Hampton Roads Center Parkway is closed eastbound due to the accident investigation.

