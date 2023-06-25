Newport News Police investigating homicide

Around 9:10 p.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of Jarvis Place in reference to a shooting.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police are investigating after they found a man shot Sunday night.

Around 9:10 p.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of Jarvis Place in reference to a shooting.

The first officer to arrive found a man shot. He died at the scene.

What led up to the shooting, as well as any suspects, are still under investigation.

Forensics is on scene processing evidence, and detectives are canvassing the area.