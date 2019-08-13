NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department on Tuesday released this week's citywide year-to-date crime statistics compared to this time last year.

The statistics showed a comparison of offenses from January 1 to August 11 in 2018 and 2019 including murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

Overall, most categories were significantly lower than the 2018's crime rates.

Newport News saw an increase in aggravated assaults in 2019, up from 375 to 470, or a 25 percent increase from the year before.

Rape cases in Newport News are almost 36 percent lower in 2019 than it was compared to 2018. Burglary cases in Newport News were also down about 26 percent in the city. In 2018, there were 417 reported cases, in 2019 there were only 310.

Click below to see the full breakdown:

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION On August 12, 2019 at 10:00 pm, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Purlieu Drive in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, they located an adult black male with multiple gunshot wounds considered to be life threatening.

