Newport News Police searching for missing endangered woman

21-year-old DeJa Moore-Curry was last seen in the 400 block of Lee's Mill Dr. at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Newport News Police Department needs help finding a missing endangered woman.

21-year-old DeJa Moore-Curry was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 23rd in the 400 block of Lee’s Mill Drive.

Moore-Curry suffers from a medical condition, which requires medication.

Police described Moore-Curry as a “black female with a light complexion.” She’s about 5-foot-2 and weighs about 125 pounds.

She has brown eyes, red hair in braids and wears red-framed glasses. Her left arm is in a blue cast.