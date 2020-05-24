Newport News Police searching for missing endangered woman

The Newport News Police Department needs help finding a missing endangered woman.
21-year-old DeJa Moore-Curry was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 23rd in the 400 block of Lee’s Mill Drive.
Moore-Curry suffers from a medical condition, which requires medication.
Police described Moore-Curry as a “black female with a light complexion.” She’s about 5-foot-2 and weighs about 125 pounds.
She has brown eyes, red hair in braids and wears red-framed glasses. Her left arm is in a blue cast.
Police are asking anyone who sees her to call (757) 247–2500.