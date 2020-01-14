Newport News police search for missing 62-year-old man

Have you seen 62-year-old Leon Francis?
The Newport News Police Department needs the public's help finding a missing person.
On January 14 around 7:45 a.m., Newport News police were sent to the 400 block of Wynn Drive about a missing person. On the scene, officers spoke with a woman who said her husband was missing. She said 62-year-old Leon Francis was last seen at around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Francis is described as a black male, 5'8" tall, 160lbs, last seen wearing a white/purple/orange New York Knicks jacket and a white New York Knicks ballcap.
Police said Francis has limited motor capacity and has difficulty walking.
If anyone knowns Francis' whereabouts, please contact Newport News Police Department at 757–247–2500.