NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A 13-year-old boy suffered 3rd degree burns to 15 percent of his body after being lit on fire in Peterson’s Yacht Basin, according to Newport News Police.

An initial investigation reveals that the teen was dropped off at the park with another 14-year-old boy Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the teens were there to use the grill at the picnic shelter, but there was an argument over who would light the charcoal.

Police say the argument then escalated into a fight, and during the physical altercation, the 14-year-old doused the 13-year-old with lighter fluid and lit the victim’s clothing on fire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The 14-year-old suspect has been charged with felony malicious bodily injury by means of a substance or agent or use of any explosive or fire.

