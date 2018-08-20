NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A 13-year-old boy suffered 3rd degree burns to 15 percent of his body after being lit on fire in Peterson’s Yacht Basin, according to Newport News Police.

An initial investigation reveals that the teen was dropped off at the park with another 14-year-old boy Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the teens were there to use the grill at the picnic shelter, but there was an argument over who would light the charcoal.

Police say the argument then escalated into a fight, and during the physical altercation, the 14-year-old doused the 13-year-old with lighter fluid and lit the victim’s clothing on fire.

A man who goes by the name of Mallard said he saw the entire thing happen while he was sitting in the park.

"I hear the screams first, and then I started looking around. It was a kid on fire, one of the other kids he was with, I guess his friend had set him on fire," said Mallard.

Mallard says he helped stop the boy from jumping into water to put the flames out.

"That would have been the worst thing for him to do to jump in that water. Because what he had on was like plastic and it had melted to his skin," said Mallard.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Mallard says the boy who started the fire sat on a bench the entire time the incident occurred.

"He went over there and sat down and started writing on his phone or something, I wasn't paying attention, I was worried about the little boy who was on fire," said Mallard.

The 14-year-old suspect has been charged with felony malicious bodily injury by means of a substance or agent or use of any explosive or fire.

"He told the police and everybody that he did it. When they asked him why, he said he didn't know," said Mallard.

© 2018 WVEC