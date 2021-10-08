TSA stops man with loaded gun at Newport News/Williamsburg airport

This is the second time in a week that someone has tried to carry a gun through security.

TSA stopped a Hampton man on Thursday after he tried to carry a loaded gun through airport security.

The incident happened at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport. Officials said the man had a .22 caliber handgun along with four bullets in his carry-on bag.

TSA detected the gun in his bag and contacted the police. When officers arrived at the airport, they confiscated the gun and cited the man.

He now faces a federal financial civil penalty.