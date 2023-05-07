x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

News Briefs: Weekend of May 6/7

Stories reported by various sources
Credit: 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — Brief reports from various sources:

  • Man Shot in Portsmouth Sunday Afternoon
    PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place Sunday afternoon on Camden Ave. between Lincoln St. and Palmer St. A man was taken to a local hospital with what was described as a "life-threatening injury." No other information has been provided.

  • Fatal Crash in Accomack County:
    ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles. The crash occurred on Will Fisher Road at Saxis Road. It was reported at around 8:30 a.m. Nothing else about this incident is currently known.

  • Fatal Crash in Virginia Beach
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating a single car crash early Sunday morning justy before 2:30 a.m. on I-264 in Virginia Beach near First Colonial Rd. One man was killed, and three other people wer injured when the vehicle they were in left the roadway and struck a tree.

  • Man shot in Portsmouth Saturday morning
    PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- Police in Portsmouth are investigating a gunshot wound incident that happened early Saturday morning near the 1500 block of Darren Circle. An man received a "non-life-threatening" injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other information has been provided.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Hampton church celebrates re-dedication 3 years after being ravaged by fire

Before You Leave, Check This Out