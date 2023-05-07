News Briefs: Weekend of May 6/7

NORFOLK, Va. — Brief reports from various sources:
- Man Shot in Portsmouth Sunday Afternoon
PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place Sunday afternoon on Camden Ave. between Lincoln St. and Palmer St. A man was taken to a local hospital with what was described as a "life-threatening injury." No other information has been provided.
- Fatal Crash in Accomack County:
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles. The crash occurred on Will Fisher Road at Saxis Road. It was reported at around 8:30 a.m. Nothing else about this incident is currently known.
- Fatal Crash in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating a single car crash early Sunday morning justy before 2:30 a.m. on I-264 in Virginia Beach near First Colonial Rd. One man was killed, and three other people wer injured when the vehicle they were in left the roadway and struck a tree.
- Man shot in Portsmouth Saturday morning
PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- Police in Portsmouth are investigating a gunshot wound incident that happened early Saturday morning near the 1500 block of Darren Circle. An man received a "non-life-threatening" injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other information has been provided.