School Board chair provides update on search for Newport News Superintendent

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — We’re learning more about the search for a new Newport News Superintendent.

The School Board fired Superintendent Dr. George Parker two weeks ago.

That came after a six-year-old shot and injured his teacher, Abby Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary School.

It’s been more than one month since police and parents went running to Richneck Elementary School.

Since then, a lot has happened.

New metal detectors were installed, Newport News Superintendent Dr. George Parker was fired, parents and teachers have made plans to sue the school division.

"Had the school administrators acted in the interest of their teachers and their students, Abby would not have sustained a gunshot wound to the chest," said Zwerner's attorney, Diane Toscano.

Looking to the future, parents and teachers want their voices heard in the search for a new superintendent—some even calling for a committee.

In the meantime, Dr. Michele Mitchell is serving as Interim Superintendent.

Board Chair Lisa-Surles Law said the search is on for a permanent replacement.

"We’re in the very early stages of selecting the firm that’s going to help us with our search," she said Thursday night.

She said they want to make sure the community is part of the process, but isn’t sure yet what form that might take.

"We definitely, at the very least, there will be a survey as we’ve done in the past. There will definitely be the opportunity for input," she said.

There’s no set timeline on when the board will select a new superintendent, but Surles-Law says they will keep the public updated on the process.