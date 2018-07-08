PORTSMOUTH, Va (WVEC) — Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency services responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning.

At 1:05 a.m., they were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Wool Avenue, near the intersection of London Boulevard and High Street.

On arrival, they reported flames emanating from the back side of the house. Teams got the blaze under control by 2:07 a.m.

No one was inside the house at the time and no one was hurt.

The Fire Marshal's office is working to find out what caused the fire.

