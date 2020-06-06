x
No injuries in Suffolk house fire

The house, which was not being lived in while it was being renovated, sustained only minor damage.
Credit: City of Suffolk
Suffolk Fire Department responds to fire on Pinner Street

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Fire Department said Saturday that its teams were able to quickly respond to an unoccupied structure fire in the 100 block of Pinner Street, and got the blaze under control before the home suffered any major damages.

The home was being renovated, so nobody was living there at the time of the fire. No firefighters were injured.

According to the fire department, the call came in at 11:43 a.m. and teams were entering the building within 4 minutes. 

By 12:17 p.m., the blaze was under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At 1:20 p.m., Suffolk officials said teams were still on site and were directing traffic away from the scene on Pinner Street until they could clear all responding vehicles from the road.

