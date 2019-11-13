HAMPTON, Virginia — The Animal Aid Society, a no-kill shelter that's been open for nearly 50 years in Hampton, could be forced close if it doesn't raise enough money in time to rebuild its facility.

The 41 kennel shelter has always operated as a no-kill facility, taking in dogs until they can be adopted out or fostered.

A change in stage legislation makes it necessary for the shelter to rebuild its facility to stay up to code. If it doesn't raise the funds to rebuild, dozens of dogs could be without shelter soon. So they're reaching out to the public for help.

The new facility would apply the latest advancements in understanding companion animal behavior to best meet the needs of homeless dogs before they're fostered or put up for adoption.

Staffers have started the 2019 Giving Tuesday Fundraiser for Dec. 3 where they're working to raise $10,000 to go toward redevelopment.

