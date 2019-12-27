CARROLLTON, Va. — A truck driver is being cited after a tractor-trailer overturned in Isle of Wight County on Friday morning.

The accident happened just after 8 a.m. near Carrollton Boulevard and Brewers Neck Boulevard.

According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer hauling wood was on its way to Surry when the driver, 35-year-old Herbert Holloman, made a left turn too fast, causing the truck to overturn.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. Holloman was unhurt, but troopers cited him with improper/unsafe lane change.

The truck is owned by W&W Enterprise out of Chesapeake.