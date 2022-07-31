Fire breaks out in machinery at HRSD treatment plant in Virginia Beach; no one hurt

A spokesperson said the damage was not significant and won't impact the plant's operation, although there may be a slight increase in noticeable odor.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire which broke out late Sunday afternoon in a piece of machinery at a Hampton Roads Sanitation District treatment plant in Virginia Beach won't impact the plants operation or the customers it serves, according to a spokesperson for HRSD.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, they received the alarm at around 5:50 p.m. The facility, known as the Atlantic Treatment Plant, is located in the 600 block of Firefall Dr., adjacent to NAS Oceana Dam Neck Annex, and several hundred feet away from any residential areas.

A department spokesperson said that once on scene, it took firefighters about 40 minutes to put out the fire.

According to the spokesperson for HRSD, the damage was minimal and won't affect the overall operation of the treatment plant. The fire was in a motor that is part of the odor control systems. She said there may be a slight increase in noticeable odor near the plant until repairs are made.