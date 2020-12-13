No one hurt when train hits minivan in James City County

This was the second incident involving a train hitting a vehicle at a crossing over the weekend

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — For the second time this weekend, a vehicle was struck by a train while attempting to cross tracks.

This incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection or Airport Rd. and Richmond Rd. in James City County.

According to a spokesperson from Virginia State Police, the driver of a Toyota minivan, identified as Kimberly Allan, was attempting to cross the tracks despite the fact that the train crossing warning lights were flashing.

As she was starting across, the crossing arm came down on her vehicle, which in turn led her to try and reverse her minivan.

As Allan attempted to reverse her vehicle she couldn't get back fast enough and the minivan was struck by a passing CSX train.

No one was injured as a result of the collision. The spokesperson didn't indicate if there was anyone else in the minivan at the time of the accident besides the driver.

Airport Road at Richmond Road was blocked for the rest of the afternoon.

This was the second accident involving a train striking a vehicle this weekend. On Saturday, a juvenile was seriously injured and an adult male also sustained injuries when a train struck a vehicle in Suffolk.