No weapon found at middle school after Gloucester deputies get call about person with gun

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester deputies are investigating an incident where they were called to a school about a person with a gun but found no one with a weapon on campus.

Someone called the Gloucester Sheriff's Office around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a person with a gun at Page Middle School.

Authorities were sent to the school and thoroughly searched the building, but didn't find a gun or a person with a weapon.

Deputies say it appears the call was a hoax, but they're going to keep investigating.