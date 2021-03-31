x
No weapon found at middle school after Gloucester deputies get call about person with gun

Deputies were sent to Page Middle School after learning that someone may have had a gun on campus. They said the call was a "hoax" when they didn't find a weapon.
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester deputies are investigating an incident where they were called to a school about a person with a gun but found no one with a weapon on campus.

Someone called the Gloucester Sheriff's Office around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a person with a gun at Page Middle School.

Authorities were sent to the school and thoroughly searched the building, but didn't find a gun or a person with a weapon.

Deputies say it appears the call was a hoax, but they're going to keep investigating.

No unauthorized personnel was found and no one was hurt.