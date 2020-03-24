x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

local

Norfolk accident kills Virginia Beach man

Virginia State Police said the driver of a Subaru lost control and struck a pedestrian on West Evans Street, killing him. The driver is expected to recover.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police said a pedestrian from Virginia Beach was killed in a single-vehicle accident that happened in Norfolk Tuesday morning.

Police say Erick Duane Kaba, driving a 2004 Subaru, lost control around 9:10 a.m. while driving eastbound on I-64 in Norfolk.

Kaba went off the roadway, drove through the interstate's median into its westbound lanes, over-corrected back into the median and hit an embankment near West Evans Street. 

Police say this sent the car airborne, where it hit James C. Steinhauser, Jr., 23, a pedestrian on West Evans Street. 

Steinhauser, a Virginia Beach resident, died on impact.

Kaba was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say Kaba was not wearing his seatbelt before the accident, and alcohol was not a contributing factor.

RELATED: Driver seriously hurt in crash with Norfolk school bus

RELATED: Man seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle at Virginia Beach intersection

RELATED: Man arrested for DUI following deadly crash in Suffolk