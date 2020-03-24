Norfolk accident kills Virginia Beach man

Virginia State Police said the driver of a Subaru lost control and struck a pedestrian on West Evans Street, killing him. The driver is expected to recover.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police said a pedestrian from Virginia Beach was killed in a single-vehicle accident that happened in Norfolk Tuesday morning.

Police say Erick Duane Kaba, driving a 2004 Subaru, lost control around 9:10 a.m. while driving eastbound on I-64 in Norfolk.

Kaba went off the roadway, drove through the interstate's median into its westbound lanes, over-corrected back into the median and hit an embankment near West Evans Street.

Police say this sent the car airborne, where it hit James C. Steinhauser, Jr., 23, a pedestrian on West Evans Street.

Steinhauser, a Virginia Beach resident, died on impact.

Kaba was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital and is expected to recover.