Norfolk accident kills Virginia Beach man

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police said a pedestrian from Virginia Beach was killed in a single-vehicle accident that happened in Norfolk Tuesday morning.
Police say Erick Duane Kaba, driving a 2004 Subaru, lost control around 9:10 a.m. while driving eastbound on I-64 in Norfolk.
Kaba went off the roadway, drove through the interstate's median into its westbound lanes, over-corrected back into the median and hit an embankment near West Evans Street.
Police say this sent the car airborne, where it hit James C. Steinhauser, Jr., 23, a pedestrian on West Evans Street.
Steinhauser, a Virginia Beach resident, died on impact.
Kaba was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital and is expected to recover.
Police say Kaba was not wearing his seatbelt before the accident, and alcohol was not a contributing factor.