Norfolk Admirals opt out of 2020-2021 ECHL hockey season

The Norfolk Admirals have chosen to voluntarily suspend themselves from the 2020-2021 ECHL season, citing COVID-19 restrictions.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Admirals won't be playing hockey competitively this season.

The team announced Tuesday that they'll be opting out of the 2020-2021 ECHL season. The league introduced a COVID-19 voluntary suspension policy that the Admirals chose to implement.

The Admirals are enforcing the policy due to the state's COVID-19 restrictions on limiting the Norfolk Scope Arena's indoor capacity limits to 1000 people. They also want to look out for the safety of the players, staff and the greater community.

They plan to return to the competition for the 2021-2022 season.

“This has been a grueling decision,” said Admirals CEO Patrick Cavanagh. “We have been seeking every opportunity to play since the Spring. But ultimately, the health and safety of our community is the Admirals primary objective.”

Season ticket holders will be notified in the coming weeks about incentives and other options for their ticket purchases.