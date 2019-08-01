NORFOLK, Va. — Players from the Norfolk Admirals skated with individuals with all kinds of abilities on Thursday.

Members of The Ability Center of Hampton Roads hit the ice with players from the local ice hockey team at the MacArthur Center's 'MacArthur On Ice.'

The private annual event was Thursday, January 10 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Players had the opportunity to assist individuals with varying levels of abilities on the ice rink.

The Ability Center of Hampton Roads' programs and services emphasize inclusion, independence, social skills and positive relationships between all individuals, regardless of their abilities.

Click here to see the MacArthur On Ice schedule.