Norfolk artist honors COVID-19 front-line workers with new Oceanfront mural

The mural is on Pacific Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and is about 50 feet tall and 140 feet wide.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — New heroes have emerged during the coronavirus pandemic, and Norfolk artist Sam Welty paid tribute to them.

“It’s a different type of war going on and these are the people who are fighting it for us,” Welty said.

“You’re not used to thinking of people like grocery store clerks or delivery people – healthcare professionals obviously serve a very relevant and necessary purpose, but you don’t think of them as being on the front lines of a conflict.”

Welty's new mural at the Oceanfront is a special tribute to those on the front lines of the pandemic. If you drive by 24th st. and Pacific Ave., you’ll see a giant mural dedicated to them.

“They’re the ones who are on the front lines, the ones who are making sure the rest of us stay safe," Welty said. "We never thought of that before, it never occurred to us, and now it’s very much in our faces.”

His newest artwork is a 7,000 square ft. mural in honor of essential workers, all gathered above a quote from the late Fred Rogers, host of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

“Look to the helpers," he said. "You will always find people who are helping. And that’s what this mural is for, these are the people who are helping.”

Welty said he wanted to make sure those working on the front lines know they’re appreciated; and it’s more than just a tribute, he said he also wanted to show connectivity between people.

“The crisis we’re going through right now, it’s not just our community, it’s the entire world. It’s not just our country, it’s everyone; It’s the entire human race dealing with this," Welty said.