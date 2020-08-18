Norfolk beaches under swimming advisories

Health officials are warning beachgoers not to swim in the water at Sarah Constant Beach and Ocean View Park Beach.

NORFOLK, Va. — Swimming advisories have been issued for two Norfolk beaches after health officials found that bacteria levels in those beach waters were too high.

Officials took samples of the water at those beaches and found that enterococci levels were higher than state quality standards.

Signs are posted at those beaches notifying people of the advisories.

The water will be tested everyday until health officials find that enterococci levels are back to normal.