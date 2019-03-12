NORFOLK, Virginia — Extra security is on hand at Richard Bowling Elementary School on Tuesday just a day after a cafeteria worker was approached by a suspicious couple.

Principal Eric Goodman sent a message to parents of students on Monday after the incident happened that afternoon. Goodman says that the worker was walking home from the school when she was approached by a man and woman.

While the woman began talking to her, the man tried to grab her arm. This happened not far from the school. The worker was able to get away and one of her family members contacted the police and the school.

Police are investigating the matter and sent extra security and patrols to the school on Tuesday.

The full statement from Principal Eric Goodman is below:

This is an important message from Principal Eric Goodman. I want to advise you of an incident that occurred today. At approximately 2:45 p.m. a member of our cafeteria staff was walking home on Princess Anne Road, not far from the school, when she was approached by a man and a woman. According to the staff member, the woman tried to engage her in conversation, then the man tried to grab her arm. Fortunately, she was successful in fleeing the scene. One of her family members reported it to the police and advised our office as well. Police subsequently began investigating the matter and were also present at the school for dismissal. There will be increased security on site tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon as well. This incident reminds us all how important it is to be ever mindful of student and staff safety. For example, when your child walks home from school, be sure he or she does so in a group of children, not alone. If your child tells you of any suspicious activity or encounter, call 9-1-1 immediately. Also, alert the school office so we can be advised and take the appropriate precautionary steps. As always, we appreciate your support.