NORFOLK, Va. — A large apartment complex could come to Norfolk.

City Council will vote on the proposed development during next Tuesday’s meeting. The 234-unit complex would sit between Curlew and Sellger Drive, off of Military Highway and I-64.

The apartment complex would require a change of zoning and could take up more about 355,777 square feet of space.

However, not everyone is on board.

People in the River Forrest Shores, Wayside Manor, and Easton Place neighborhoods are worried about traffic, safety, and infrastructure.

Debby Forehand, President of the River Forrest Shores, Wayside Manor, and Easton Place neighborhood Civic Leagues, said residents in the area strongly oppose the new complex. Their main concern is traffic.

“It’s gonna be worse. If they're adding another 500 vehicles, which was the estimate given to us by the developer, then it’s definitely gonna be much worse,” said Forehand.

If approved, the complex would sit right across from the light rail stop, which would allow residents to utilize public transportation.

Before this complex goes up, Forehand and other neighbors want to see road improvements in the area.



“The area is very dilapidated,” said Forehand. “The biggest opposition now seems to be the infrastructure in addition to 800 more residents to our neighborhood.”

The City of Norfolk said the development meets all land use requirements.

Still, John Sundstrom, the owner of Colonial Welding is just one of several businesses near the complex that could be impacted.

"You’ll have heavy trucks going in and out of that access right next to apartments, that’s not gonna be safe,” said Sundstrom.

He's also worried about how it could potentially affect his business. He said the complex would limit the amount of space for heavy trucks getting in and out of his warehouse.



“I just don't think it's a good mix, that's all,” said Sundstrom.