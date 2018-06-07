NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) ---Few neighbors are as welcoming as Ellen and Bob Rey.

If you want proof, just walk by their home on Graydon Avenue in Norfolk’s West Ghent neighborhood.

There, you will find a 45ft long knee-high brick wall the couple has named the “Resting Wall.”

“We welcome everyone and we want you to be our neighbor,” said Ellen Rey.

There are also professionally made signs on top of the wall, directing people to “sit and stay a while.”

The whole idea was inspired by the couple’s favorite neighbor growing up, Mr. Rogers.

“And how he brought his neighborhood together,” said Ellen. “He wanted his community to be close and feel welcome.”

The Rey’s want to make it clear that the Resting Wall is not a political message.

“For us it’s just an expression of care,” said Bob Rey. “It’s not political, caring is just human.”

The next time you’re in the neighborhood you know where to go for a little rest and a lot of love.

