Chief Damon Langley said Norfolk Fire-Rescue teams were working to put out a house fire in the Camellia Shores area of the city. Nobody was injured.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday morning, Chief Damon Langley said Norfolk Fire-Rescue teams were working to put out a house fire in the Camellia Shores area of the city.

Calls about the fire came in around 10 a.m., according to officials. Everyone who lived at the house in the 8100 block of Ridgefield Drive got out safely and uninjured.