NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Some know it as disc golf, others call it Frisbee Golf. Either way, there's a new course for the family-friendly sport in Norfolk.

The course at Poplar Hall Park is the first for the City of Norfolk. In mid-September nine new shiny metal baskets were placed in the park and was opened to the public.

Disc golf is low-key, and it’s growing in popularity Plus, it's free!

“To me it’s a big deal,” said disc golf player, Charles Barrie.

He started the first disc golf club at Old Dominion University, and he and a few other friends helped design this course.

“It’s a walk in the woods with a purpose,” said Barrie. “It just is a natural flow off the parking lot.”

Barrie said it took him years of work and emailing the mayor to make this course come to life. For the city to build the course, Barrie said it cost them just under five thousand dollars.

“Other disc golfer’s say it’s a big deal. I’ve seen plenty of people come out here and it’s the first course they’ve ever played, and that’s pretty neat,” said Barrie.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

He told 13News Now that he fell in love with the game based on golf rules after a friend in the Navy introduced him to it.

The goal of the game is to throw the Frisbee into the metal basket. Players pick up the frisbee and throw it from wherever the Frisbee, or disc, last landed. Once the Frisbee makes it into the metal basket, the player scores.

“You get as many tries as it takes to get in the basket,” said Barrie.

All the untouched trees in the Norfolk park will test anyone's skills right off the bat. Barrie pointed out that on the course there are, water hazards on the course.

Even though Barrie now works for the City of Virginia Beach, he said he’s happy this new course was brought to Norfolk.

“I hope it stays here a long time. So, you know people can come out here and enjoy it and if I’m still around, they can maybe give me a high five or something,” he said.

For the first time, Barrie said there’s a professional disk golf league coming to the park on November 3rd. It’s an event that’s open to anyone who’d like to join.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC