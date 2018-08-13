NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Alfred White and his wife spent the Saturday dry inside watching the storms roll in. As they looked outside their living room window, they saw lightning hit the middle of the street.

“We were sitting around enjoying it and we were going to order Chinese food. And then we heard cuh-cuh-cuh-cuh-cuh- and we thought it was hail,” said White.

The tree in their front yard came crashing down on top of the house.

“And next thing we know we had a tree in the living room with us- a lot of rain and a lot of water,” said White.

Water began to fill up their home, and as White and his wife searched for their pets, they realized there was another problem.

“The gas line broke, so my wife was panicking a little bit. So, I was trying to calm her down, and calm my own self down,” said White.

After grabbing their dogs, they rushed to get out of the collapsing house.

“The water was coming in everywhere and I knew the ceilings were going to fall so we got out, went across the street to the neighbor’s house and called the fire department,” said White.

Their home of 47 years was condemned and nearly all of their belongings were destroyed, but right now the Whites say they feel grateful.

“Life’s not taken here, just material possession and you can fix that. So, we’re happy, we’re still happy,” said White.

© 2018 WVEC