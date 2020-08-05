Norfolk to honor fallen officers virtually during 2020 Police Week

National Police Week is reserved for thanking the families of officers who died in the line of duty. This year it will run May 10-16, and be mostly observed online.

National Police Week has been celebrated by congress since 1962. It always centers around May 15, so this year, the week of honor will run from May 10 to May 16.

It comes right on the heels of Public Service Recognition Week, May 3-9, but National Police Week is specifically reserved for thanking the families of officers who died in the line of duty.

Sergeant William Pickering, the public information officer for Norfolk Police, said this year, they would have to take the memorial online.

"Each year the Norfolk Police Department holds a service to pay tribute to the memory of our police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice," he wrote. "Due to COVID-19, we are unable to host this ceremony; however, it will not stop us from recognizing the unwavering dedication of the 39 officers who gave their lives in the service to Norfolk’s residents."

Pickering said Mayor Kenneth Alexander is expected to issue a proclamation about the tribute as May 10 approaches.