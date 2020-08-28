Norfolk man wanted for 2016 murder extradited from Pennsylvania

Police filed charges against Zquan Steeps last year. They say he shot a 38-year-old woman in December 2016. It took police a couple of years to charge him.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Norfolk in 2016 is finally being extradited from Pennsylvania to face murder and weapons charges.

Arrest warrants were taken out against 26-year-old Zquan Steeps in September 2019. He was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Charlene Ryals.

Ryals was shot on December 4, 2016. Police were called to a home in the 500 block of Garren Avenue that day where they found her with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed her to the hospital for treatment, but she died there.

Police spent a couple of years investigating her death, but they were finally able to file charges on Sept. 18, 2019 against Steeps for second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.