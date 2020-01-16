Norfolk pilots ADT, Lyft partnership for safer rides

The ADT-powered safety feature in the Lyft app will let riders or drivers discreetly connect to officials if they feel unsafe.

Lyft is testing out another layer of security during their rides by partnering with ADT. The pilot program is being tested in Norfolk starting on Thursday.

The ADT-powered safety feature within the Lyft app discreetly connects Lyft drivers or riders who feel unsafe, by voice or SMS chat, with a security professional at one of ADT’s owned and operated monitoring centers.

After contacting the user, or if there is no response, the ADT security professional will alert authorities as needed so they can arrive at the Lyft rider's location, equipped with detailed incident information.

“As a rideshare company with an exceptional commitment to rider and driver safety, Lyft is the ideal partner for ADT,” said Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT. “We look forward to working closely with the Lyft team as together we bring our industry-leading technology to rideshare riders and drivers. We continue to leverage our deep expertise, technology and the trusted ADT brand to expand our reach into new areas of security beyond the home and business. Partnering with Lyft broadens our exposure while enabling ADT to further realize our mission and belief that people deserve to be safer and more secure wherever they are.”

Other U.S. markets in the pilot include Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Raleigh-Durham, South Bend, IN, Fort Wayne, IN, Kalamazoo, MI, Nashville and New Jersey state.

The plan is to fully implement the feature by the end of March 2020.