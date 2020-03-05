Norfolk Police chief holds news conference, IDs man shot by officer

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police chief Larry Boone held a news conference Sunday afternoon to address the officer-involved shooting incident that happened on Saturday.

He identified the man who was shot as 23-year-old Isaiah Swift. He's currently listed in critical but stable condition.

According to the account provided by police, at around 6:55 p.m., a Norfolk Police Officer encountered a man with outstanding arrest warrants on Lincoln Street. Boone said these were for Obstruction of Justice and Eluding Police.

When the officer approached, the man ran away.

Police said during the foot pursuit, the officer saw that the man had a firearm. Boone said the officer shouted several commands at Swift.

The officer discharged his service weapon, hitting Swift. Boone said only one shot was fired. He did not say where on his body Swift was struck.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Virginia State Police are investigating this officer-involved shooting.

The Norfolk Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting a separate administrative investigation into the incident.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty. No officers were injured during this incident.