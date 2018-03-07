NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Police are searching for the person responsible for plowing into three parked cars on Granby Street over the weekend.

Remy Bengston was walking her dog at the corner of Granby and 17th Street around 12:45 a.m. Sunday when she heard a huge crash.

“And I heard a huge noise, had no idea what it was, came running over to check it out,” said Bengston.

According to Bengston, a man driving a gray pickup truck sideswiped three cars, leaving behind a trail of broken plastic and glass.

“He got out of the vehicle and talked to me, said he was alright. I asked him what happened, he said he ran off the road, he was acting pretty erratic. He was obviously pretty stressed out about the situation,” said Bengston. “He was not wearing his shoes, so he got out of his vehicle and decided to walk around a couple of times, and then decided to put on his shoes.”

Bengston made sure to get the truck’s license plate number, and she’s glad that she did.

“He tried to park a couple times on 17th Street, and then just gave up and drove away, so I immediately called the police and reported that situation,” said Bengston.

The next morning victims woke up to the crime scene spread along Granby.

“I just had the car towed. I have to bring it to the shop, I got to see how much that’s going to cost, if it’s totaled or not,” said victim Birch Poirier.

Poirier’s frustration level is at an ultimate high. He just assumes the driver had too much to drink.

“We got to get him because if we don’t, it gives more people the excuse to go flying down the road drunk hitting cars,” said Poirier.

As for Bengston, she’s just glad no one was injured or killed.

“If the car wasn’t there he could have ran off the street and hit my dog walking on the sidewalk late at night,” said Bengston.

Norfolk Police are actively investigating this case, but so far they have yet to make an arrest.

