A Norfolk police officer is in the hospital after getting hit by a car early Friday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m. police say officers responded to Bayview Terrace apartments on Tidewater Drive for a call about a domestic dispute. While on the scene, an officer was struck by a car.

Medics rushed the officer to the hospital. We're told the officer's injuries are non-life threatening.

A suspect is already in custody, but police have not released the suspect's name.

