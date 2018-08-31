NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A Norfolk police officer had to go to the hospital early Friday morning after being hit by a car.
Police received a call about a domestic argument at Bayview Terrace Apartments on Tidewater Drive around 2:30 a.m. for a call about a domestic dispute. While they were there, an officer was struck by a car.
Medics took the officer to the hospital. The officer's injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police took someone into custody for the incident.
