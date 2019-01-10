NORFOLK, Virginia — Many are looking forward to seeing the new, highly-anticipated film, Joker which opens in theaters this week.

As a precaution, Norfolk Police plan to increase law enforcement presence in and around local theaters until further notice.

Police posted the notice on Twitter. They say no threat has been received, but there are concerns stemming from the 2012 Aurora, Colorado shooting where 12 people were killed and 70 were injured during a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises."

