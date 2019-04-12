NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it's investigating a stabbing Wednesday.

Officers said a woman walked into the DePaul Hospital just after midnight with non-threatening injuries. The woman told police that she was stabbed while walking in the 1200 block of Norview Avenue.

RELATED: Former Cleveland Browns, Ohio State wide receiver Pryor stabbed, expected to recover

RELATED: Person stabbed at Norfolk 7-Eleven

Norfolk police said the incident appears to be isolated.

Norfolk Police Department said it is continuing to investigate. Once charges have been secured, the suspect information will be released.

RELATED: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office investigates bank robbery

RELATED: Police: Man turns himself in saying he killed two of his friends