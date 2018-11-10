NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — As Tropical Storm Michael continues towards Hampton Roads, some cities are opening up parking garages so residents can move their cars to higher ground and avoid possible flood waters.

So far, Norfolk and Portsmouth have announced that they are allowing residents to park in certain city garages to save their cars.

NORFOLK

Bank Street Parking Garage (441 Bank Street) - Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday, vehicles must be removed by Friday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

York Street Parking Garage (215 W. York Street) - Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday, vehicles must be removed by Friday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH

County, Harbor, Middle, and Water Street garages - Open at 5 p.m. Thursday, vehicles must be removed by 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12.

