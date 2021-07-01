Norfolk Public Library to host human trafficking, domestic violence talk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Public Library and Samaritan House are coming together on Jan. 11 to talk about domestic violence, human trafficking and the way those two crimes intersect.
The goal: to "help break the cycle of abuse."
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and representatives from the Samaritan House said it's coming in the midst of a difficult time for abuse victims.
"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an uptick in domestic abuse," the city wrote in a release. "Samaritan House reported an 80% increase in people seeking shelter to escape violence from March to May 2020."
The discussion will offer resources, and have time for a question and answer session.
This virtual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on that Monday, and is aimed at participants who are at least 16 years old, and up. You don't have to pre-register to attend the meeting.
If you need to get out of an emergently abusive situation, call 911, or if you're trying to leave an abusive home, call the Samaritan House: they have a 24-hour crisis hotline, 757.430.2120.