Norfolk Public Library to host human trafficking, domestic violence talk

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and representatives from the Samaritan House said it's coming in the midst of a difficult time for abuse victims.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Public Library and Samaritan House are coming together on Jan. 11 to talk about domestic violence, human trafficking and the way those two crimes intersect.

The goal: to "help break the cycle of abuse."

"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an uptick in domestic abuse," the city wrote in a release. "Samaritan House reported an 80% increase in people seeking shelter to escape violence from March to May 2020."

The discussion will offer resources, and have time for a question and answer session.

This virtual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on that Monday, and is aimed at participants who are at least 16 years old, and up. You don't have to pre-register to attend the meeting.