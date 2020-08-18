Norfolk Public Schools to hold job fair

The school division is hiring for various positions including school nutrition assistants, school bus drivers, security officers, teacher assistants and custodians.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools will be holding a job fair to hire for different positions across the school system.

The fair will take place on Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The school division is hirings school nutrition assistants, school bus drivers, substitute school bus drivers, substitute school bus assistants, custodians, security officers and teacher assistants.

Interviews will take place by appointment only. All interested applicants must complete an online application before the fair which can be accessed here.