NORFOLK, Va. — On Tuesday, Norfolk City Council members will determine what the future holds for Norfolk restaurant ‘Granny’s Country Cooking.’

The restaurant, located in the Park Place neighborhood, becomes a nightclub when the sun goes down.

Under an ordinance from the City of Norfolk, the Granny’s is legally an entertainment establishment.

The owners are permitted to host live bands and, karaoke nights, comedians, and poets, but they're not allowed to host disc jockeys, and that's what led to a problem.

According to the City of Norfolk, the restaurant’s owners, Kennita and Randy Baker continued to have DJ’s at the establishment despite the not having permission by the city’s ordinance.

Online ads show the restaurant has promoted DJ nights to bring people through the doors.

Randy Baker denied they’ve hosted DJ’s.



“When you go and look at a flyer, and say they're still using a DJ, that's for karaoke,” said Randy Baker.

However, social media video posted by visitors showed otherwise. DJ’s are coming in to play music on club nights.

Now, the Bakers’ want to make things right.

In a new application for a conditional-use permit, the owners of the soul food restaurant have requested the city grant them an exemption to allow them to host DJ’s.

Michael J. Muhammad, a liaison for Granny’s, said if the space already operates as a place for entertainment, there should be no reason for the city to deny Granny’s owners' permission to bring in DJ’s.



“We’re simply saying they deserve that opportunity,” said Muhammad.



“It’s unfair that if this establishment, by city ordinance, is allowed to have karaoke and a live band but that they would be excluded from having a DJ.”



City documents show the Park Place Business Association wrote a letter in support of the restaurant having a DJ.



However, not everyone else is on board. The Park Place Civic League is against it, citing issues have occurred during DJ nights.



Muhammad said he wants those in opposition to take on a different approach.



“I say to them: Sit down at a table of discussion and dialogue and work through those problems,” said Muhammad.

The restaurant’s owners said if the City of Norfolk does not approve their request to host DJ’s, they plan to dispute the decision.